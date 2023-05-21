Oppo Reno10 Pro+ And Oppo K11x Additional Renders Leaked

Leaked renders of the Reno10 Pro+ add to the excitement before its unveiling event on May 24.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, it offers 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Oppo is also preparing the successor to the Oppo K10x, rumored to be the K11x, expected to be a standard mid-range device.

Ahead of the upcoming Reno10 family unveiling event on May 24, official-looking renders of the Reno10 Pro+ have been leaked, adding to the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated device.

The Reno10 Pro+ is set to feature a powerful camera setup, including a 64 MP periscope zoom lens, a 50 MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, and an 8 MP IMX355 ultrawide lens. Selfies can be captured with its 32 MP front camera. The device is expected to boast a curved 6.74-inch display with a resolution of 1220x2712 and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, it is anticipated to house a sizable 4,600 or 4,700 mAh battery with support for fast 100W wired charging.

The Reno10 Pro+ is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Interestingly, despite being a high-end mid-range device, rumors suggest that the frame of the phone will be made of plastic.

When compared to its predecessor, the Oppo Reno9 Pro+, the Reno10 Pro+ appears to offer incremental upgrades, such as an enhanced periscope zoom camera and a 20W increase in charging capacity. However, the most significant improvement is expected to be its international availability, which would be highly anticipated by many potential buyers.

In addition to the Reno10 Pro+, Oppo is also reportedly preparing the successor to the Oppo K10x. The image above represents the rumored K11x. Although its specifications are currently unknown, it is likely to be a standard mid-range device, considering that its predecessor featured the Snapdragon 695 chipset.