Vivo V27e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo V27e has a 6.52-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 processor.
- The device includes 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage,
The Vivo V27e is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo V27e has a 6.52-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 13 operating systems.
The smartphone has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo V27e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in three awesome colors, including Glory Black, Lavender Purple, and Lively Green. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner adds an additional layer of security to the device.
The gadget features a 4600 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 66 W of fast charging.
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan
The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs 113,999.
Vivo V27e specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|- Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Vivo V27e
- Ac
- Galileo
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Vivo V27e features
- Vivo V27e price
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,762,502[+17,987*]
DEATHS
6,877,607[+5*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,913[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]