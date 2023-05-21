Vivo V27e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo V27e has a 6.52-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display.

The Vivo V27e is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo V27e has a 6.52-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 13 operating systems.

The smartphone has 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V27e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three awesome colors, including Glory Black, Lavender Purple, and Lively Green. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner adds an additional layer of security to the device.

The gadget features a 4600 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 66 W of fast charging.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs 113,999.

Vivo V27e specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 185 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)





