Xiaomi Has Introduced The New Redmi A2 And A2+ Models

Xiaomi's Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ smartphones, originally unveiled in March, have made their debut in India. The devices are available in Aqua Blue, Classic Black, and Sea Green colors, with the Redmi A2 offering the additional option of a 2GB or 32GB configuration.

The Redmi A2 is priced at INR 6,299 ($75/€70) for the 2GB/32GB variant and INR 7,999 ($95/€90) for the 4GB/64GB model. The Redmi A2+ 4GB/64GB version comes with a price tag of INR 8,499 ($100/€95).

Starting May 23, the Redmi A2 and A2+ will be available for purchase in India through various channels, including Xiaomi's official Indian website, Amazon.in, Mi Home, and retail partners. Additionally, Xiaomi provides a 2-year warranty for both smartphones, ensuring extended usability for users without the need for frequent smartphone replacements.

The Redmi A2 and A2+ are smartphones that share identical features, except for the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint reader in the A2+. Both models are equipped with the Helio G36 SoC, come preloaded with Android 13 (Go Edition), and offer 6.52' HD+ LCD displays.

Both the Redmi A2 and A2+ are equipped with 5,000 mAh batteries that charge via microUSB with a maximum power output of 10W. In terms of cameras, both smartphones feature an 8MP primary camera on the rear, accompanied by depth sensors, and offer a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.