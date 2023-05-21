NBA Playoffs: Heat Stun Celtics Again To Take 2-0 Series Lead

The Celtics defeated the Heat, outscoring them by 12 points.

The series' third game will be played on Sunday in Miami.

The Denver Nuggets won Game 3 against the Los Angles Lakers Lakers.

Due to a slew of fouls, Nikola Jokic was far from his normal dominant form, and Jamal Murray lost his steam after a blazing first half. In the fourth quarter of Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets, the large early advantage completely vanished, sending the Lakers' home audience into a frenzy.

The Nuggets handled every setback with grace and a champion's poise before slowly and methodically seizing the initiative.

They'll finally have the opportunity to compete for their first rings with one more triumph.

On Friday night, Boston was in charge for the majority of the game and appeared to be in a position to win it.

After getting off to a slow start, the Celtics went on a massive 21-2 run that continued into the second quarter and gave them an early double-digit lead. Miami, on the other hand, quickly fought back and went on a 19-2 run of its own to take a 4-point lead into halftime. Off the bench, Caleb Martin scored 14 of his 25 points in the first half while making 6-of-9 shots overall.

Jayson Tatum took control in the third quarter, albeit it took them a minute after the half to get going. He scored 15 points in the period, giving the Celtics an 8-point lead going into halftime. They also defeated the Heat, outscoring them by 12 points while holding them to just 1-of-7 shooting from outside the arc.

The Celtics increased their advantage to ten virtually immediately in the fourth as they obviously wanted to put Game 1's second-half collapse behind them. But as soon as Jimmy Butler brought the Heat back within 4 points, things between him and Grant Williams became very heated.

After a Duncan Robinson layup, the Heat narrowed the lead to two points. Butler then made back-to-back baskets, including one over Williams, to put the Heat back in the lead.

A tremendous put-back dunk from Bam Adebayo followed by a free throw from Max Strus concluded an 18-4 run that absolutely turned the game around and gave the Heat a 5-point lead with less than a minute remaining.

Tatum made five free throws in the subsequent 30 seconds to cut the margin to just two points, but Gabe Vincent and Strus both made four free throws to seal the 6-point victory and clinch a 2-0 series lead. After Williams shoved Butler in the face, the Heat went on a 24-9 run to win the game.

With 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, Butler was the Heat's top scorer. With 22 points, 17 rebounds, and 9 assists, Adebayo came very close to a triple-double. Martin also set a playoff career-high with 25 points.

With 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists, Tatum was the Celtics' top scorer. Robert Williams finished with 13 points and 3 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown contributed 16 points.

