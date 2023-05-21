Aiman Khan Looks Flawless In Her Latest Selfies

Aiman Khan has a lot happening on her social media.

She is a most followed celebrity on Instagram.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials.

Leading Pakistani actress and celebrity Aiman Khan has a lot happening on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity with 11.3 million followers on Instagram.

This time, the beautiful social media star left her fans speechless when she posted stunning selfies of herself on her Instagram.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Aiman has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Mohabbat Jaye Bhar Mein, Joru Ka Ghulam, Khatoon Manzil, Mann Mayal, Zindaan,and many more.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again.

Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.



Aiman is married to a famous Pakistani actor, Muneeb Butt. The couple has an adorable daughter, Amal.



