Kuch Ankahi Episode 19: Thanvi Wins Hearts

Kuch Ankahi breaks the mold of Pakistani dramas

Babar Ali and Vaneeza Ahmed's portrayal of Thanvi and Sophia has won the hearts of the audience

Kuch Ankahi delivers on the expectations of fans, providing a unique and engaging storyline

Pakistani dramas typically focus on young couples battling obstacles for love or entangled in love triangles, resulting in limited roles for senior actors who often portray parents or relatives of the leads. However, Kuch Ankahi brings a unique twist by showcasing chemistry among couples from various age groups.

One particular couple, Thanvi and Sophia portrayed by Babar Ali and Vaneeza Ahmed, has captured the audience's affection, sometimes even surpassing the popularity of Sajal and Bilal. It is refreshing to witness Babar Ali, a renowned film star, taking on a romantic role on the small screen, reminiscent of his previous successes in the film industry.

In a much-anticipated moment for Kuch Ankahi fans, Thanvi mustered the courage to propose to Sophia amidst numerous obstacles and intrigues. However, Sophia's discontent and intentions to initiate a conflict were soon overshadowed by Thanvi's unwavering determination. As a result, he emerged as the prospective groom, fulfilling the hopes of viewers.











