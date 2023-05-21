Maya Ali Looks Ethereal In Pastels Color: See Photos

Maya Ali knows the art of capturing attention towards her.

Maya Ali knows the art of capturing attention towards her through her acting skills and her fashion statements. Maya is ruling our hearts with her performance in the current hit drama, Yunhi.

Maya recently shared some photos of herself on her Instagram handle, and we could not help but stare at her fascinating beauty. She donned a pastel-coloured ethnic outfit and mesmerised everyone with her killer looks.

She was seen wearing a long pistachio-coloured kameez with the same colour garara. The mirror work on the shirt enhanced the glam of her ensemble.

Maya opted for a minimal makeup look and a braid with centre-parted hair. She left everyone spellbound by how beautifully she carried her outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maya Ali has appeared in several drama serials, such as Khoya Khoya Chand, Zid, Sanam, Aun Zara, Ladoon Mein Pali, Diyar-e-Dil, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Sanam, Aik Nayee Cinderella, and many more.