Resham Receives Backlash For Controversial Dance Moves

Resham is a renowned Pakistani actress, She has achieved great success in both the film and television industry. After starting her career, she quickly ventured into movies and has continued to thrive ever since. While she remains active in the industry, she now chooses projects selectively.

Resham known for her professional achievements, delighted her dedicated fans by attending social events. She recently attended a wedding in Lahore, where she joined her designer and friend, Faraz Mannan, in showcasing their dance skills. The mesmerizing performance left spectators amazed by Resham's exceptional talent.

Despite the celebratory nature of the event, Resham received strong backlash from certain individuals who claimed that her enthusiasm seemed out of touch with the current difficult circumstances faced by the country.

Critics argued that she appeared disconnected from the harsh realities and expressed disapproval, suggesting that Resham lived in a different reality, unaware of the challenges faced by others.

