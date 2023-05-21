Hajj Flight Operation From Pakistan Begins This Morning

A simple but dignified ceremony was held to see off the pilgrims, they added.

PK-733 left from Karachi airport carrying 328 intending pilgrims.

The first flight PK 743 from Islamabad will depart for Madinah at 9:15 pm

The Hajj flight operation from Pakistan has kicked off on Sunday morning, with the first flight of Pakistan International Airlines PK-733 leaving for Saudi Arabia from Karachi airport carrying 328 intending pilgrims.

Chief Operating Officer PIA, Director General Benazir Income Support Program, Director Hajj Karachi and Civil Aviation Authority officers were present at Karachi Airport, the PIA officials said. A simple but dignified ceremony was held to see off the pilgrims, they added.

3 The first flight PK 743 from Islamabad will depart for Madinah at 9:15 pm 3 A simple but dignified ceremony was held to see off the pilgrims, they added. 3 PK-733 left from Karachi airport carrying 328 intending pilgrims.

The flight operation also started at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Shabbir Ahmed Usmani saw off the intending pilgrims.

Process of flights will be continued from Lahore till June 20.

About 700 pilgrims will be flown to Saudi Arabia through inaugural flights from Karachi, Islamabad and Faisalabad on the first day of the Hajj operation, the PIA officials said.

The first flight PK 743 from Islamabad will depart for Madinah at 9:15 pm, the officials said. The PIA is using Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft for Hajj operations, they maintained.

This year, the PIA will transport more than 65,000 Hajj pilgrims to Holy Hijaz through 320 special Hajj and scheduled flights, the PIA officials said.

The pre-Hajj operation will continue till June 22. The post-Hajj operation will be completed from July 2 to August 2, said the PIA spokesman.

He said the PIA Hajj operation flights would be operated from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The CEO PIA has issued instructions to all departments and Hajj teams deployed in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to provide the best facilities to the pilgrims, the spokesperson said.