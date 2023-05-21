Dialogue, Consultations Only Way Forward In Democratic System: Kundi

Says if Imran had pursued political path of talks, he would have known value of democracy.

Claims no justification for violence in politics in any circumstances

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party leader and Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi says dialogue and consultations is the only way forward in a democratic system.

Addressing a news conference, here on Sunday, he said if PTI chief Imran Khan had pursued the political path of negotiations, he would have known the value of democracy.

The Minister of State asked PTI chief to come to dialogue table with the political parties instead of wooing favors from foreign countries as has been proved in his audio leaked yesterday.

He said there is no justification for violence in politics in any circumstances whatsoever.

Faisal Karim Kundi said India is holding G 20 summit in Srinagar to hoodwink the world into façade of normalcy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where its troops are unleashing brutalities on innocent people.

He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir where he will address public gathering on Tuesday in Baagh to express Pakistani people's unflinching support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.