Former PTI MNA Usman Tarakai Announces To Quit Party

He further “We joined Imran Khan because of slogans of justice.”

Usman Tarakari said he was ignored despite being in PTI.

Former PTI MNA strongly condemned May 9 incidents.

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader and former member of the National Assembly Usman Tarakai has announced to leave the party.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Usman Tarakai said that first “We were in Muslim League in past and later joined Bhutto Shaheed party. He further “We joined Imran Khan because of slogans of justice and equality.”

Usman Tarakari said he was ignored despite being in PTI and Pervaiz Khattak did not let him come forward and there was a conspiracy against him at the provincial level.

He announced to leave the party and said that he strongly condemned May 9 incident. Usman Tarkai said that Imran Khan and his party committed terrorism. He said, “We had protested yesterday in solidarity with Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, after consultation I will decide which party to join.”

Usman Tarakai claimed that he has information that Shahram Tarakai is running to join PPP.

It should be noted that Usman Tarakai was elected as a member of the National Assembly from NA-19 Swabi on a PTI ticket.