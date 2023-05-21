Four Children Burn To Death In Sanghar

Rescue sources said children who died in fire were siblings

The father of children was also injured in fire incident.

Household goods and grain were burnt in tragic incident.

SANGHAR: As many as four children died due to a terrible fire incident that occurred in a house in ??the Sanghar district of Sindh.

Rescue sources said that the children who died in the fire were siblings. The father of the children was also injured in the incident and was shifted to the hospital.

In the tragic accident, household goods and grain were burnt while several goats were also burnt to death.

Rescue operations are underway.

Earlier, such a tragic incident took place on January 7 in Mianwali Colony of Karachi, where three children were burnt to death due to a fire inside the house.