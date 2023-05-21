Imran Khan, Former Chief Justice Caused Huge Damage To PKLI: Shehbaz Sharif

Prime minister said that the PKLI had always been close to his heart

PM expressing his resolve said these things would not deter them

Sharif also appreciated Dr Saeed Akhtar and his devoted team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that it was his cherished desire to transform the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) into a splendid institute like Johns Hopkins, but Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and a former chief justice had caused huge damage to it.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the PKLI had always been close to his heart and he wanted it to become an identity for Pakistan in the rest of the world for the treatment facilities in kidney and liver diseases.

“But alas! Imran Niazi and a former chief justice out of their politics and personal interests targeted this mission and inflicted huge damage,” he added in his tweet posted in Urdu language.

The prime minister expressing his resolve said that these things would not deter them and it was his firm conviction that Allah Almighty supported those who worked with a passion to serve humanity.

For transformation and restoration of PKLI into a world class health facility, they were striving and utilizing their energies, he said while referring to his yesterday’s visit to the facility where he reviewed different measures in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated Dr Saeed Akhtar and his devoted team for leading the efforts to achieve these objectives and assured his complete support to them.

He further said that PKLI was a precedent in the health sector and they would turn it into ‘unprecedented’ (center in the health sector).