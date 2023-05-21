India Cannot Suppress Voice Of Kashmiris: FM Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in AJK on three-day visit.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on a three-day visit.

The foreign minister arrived in Muzaffarabad where he was received by PPP members in the AJK Legislative Assembly. He is scheduled to address the AJK Assembly tomorrow (Monday)

While speaking to media, Bilawal criticized holding G20 meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in violation of the global laws and the UN resolutions.

Bilawal said India would not be able to “suppress the voices of the people of occupied Kashmir” by holding the G20 moot in the disputed region.

Bilawal said he has been invited to address the Azad Kashmir Assembly. He said PPP AJK has also invited him to attend a protest rally in District Bagh to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

“At a time when India is holding a conference in occupied Kashmir, I have been invited to deliver an address to the AJK Assembly,” the minister said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it is not possible for India to play an important role in the world by violating UN resolutions. “I believe that when a country takes a step like that India has taken, their real face comes forth in front of the world,” he added.

India is holding the third meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar, capital of Indian-occupied Kashmir. India assumed the year-long presidency of the G20 in December last year. It is set to host a leaders’ summit in New Delhi in early September.

Pakistan has expressed strong indignation at New Delhi’s decision to hold the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in occupied Kashmir and called it a “self-serving move”.

India has suffered a serious blow as a number of G20 countries have either refused to attend a tourism moot scheduled to begin in Srinagar tomorrow or have yet to commit to attending the event.

China has taken the lead in boycotting the event as its foreign ministry spokesperson said that the country is firmly opposed to holding meetings in the disputed territory.

Turkiye and Saudi Arabia have yet to confirm participation while Egypt, which is not a member of the bloc but was invited as a guest, has also not registered for the event.