Most PTI Members Don’t Want To Vote For JI: Saeed Ghani

“If the JI gets majority, it should appoint its mayor."

If they don’t get the desired number of votes then they should accept the results

Even if PTI and JI get united, only nine votes of PPP would be less

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani on Sunday said most of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) members did not want to vote for the Jamaat e Islami to elect mayor of Karachi, Bol News reported.

3 Even if PTI and JI get united, only nine votes of PPP would be less 3 “If the JI gets majority, it should appoint its mayor." 3 If they don’t get the desired number of votes then they should accept the results

Talking to media, Saeed Ghani said the JI thought that none other than JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman could become mayor of the megalopolis. “If the JI gets majority, it should appoint its mayor. If they don’t get the desired number of votes then they should accept the results, no matter what they are, with open heart,” he said.

He said some people were saying that PTI members would be stopped from casting vote by arresting them. Even if the PTI and JI get united, only nine votes of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be less, he maintained.

The provincial minister said since the elections were held, they did not seek support from the PTI. He also said that Hafiz Naeem wanted to become a new Quaid MQM of Karachi.

“Imran Niazi and Hafiz Naeem have the same problem. They both are suffering from frustration,” he said.

He said the court said it was a job of the Election Commission of Pakistan to demarcate, not the government.

Saeed Ghani said if the Karachi mayor would be from the PPP, he would be able to work in a better way. He also said that FIRs were lodged against PTI leaders over May 9 incidents.