NCA Scandal: Imran Khan Agrees To Appear Before NAB On May 23

Imran Khan has agreed to appear before NAB on May 23

He has been summoned in the NCA £190 million scandal.

Imran Khan skipped appearing before NAB on May 18.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan agreed to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

3 Imran Khan skipped appearing before NAB on May 18. 3 Imran Khan has agreed to appear before NAB on May 23 3 He has been summoned in the NCA £190 million scandal.

The anti-graft agency has summoned the former prime minister to appear before the bureau on Monday, May 22. However, the PTI chief has sent a written and expressed his inability to appear before the bureau.

Imran Khan instead agreed on appearing before NAB on May 23 (Tuesday) and demanded to send a copy of the inquiry report to him or his lawyer.

NAB had summoned the former prime minister to join the investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case which has now been widened to the NCA scandal. The bureau had summoned him on May 18 but he skipped appearing before the agency.

In a call-up notice, NAB referred to an order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which while granting Imran bail in the case on May 12 asked him to cooperate with NAB in its investigation into the scandal.

NAB had asked Imran to appear in person along with relevant documents at the NAB Rawalpindi office. The required documents include applications sent by NCA, copies of court orders, documents of funds freezing orders, related parties, agreements between the Government of Pakistan and NCA, details of mutual contacts, registration of Al-Qadir University, acquisition of land, funds, and details of contracts and donations.

NAB is investigating the 190 million British Pounds which were sent by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) involving a business tycoon.

NAB arrested the PTI chief from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the case. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest illegal and ordered his release.

The court instructed Imran Khan to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and join the investigation in the case. The court said that the NAB could file a case for bail cancellation of Imran Khan if he didn’t cooperate with the investigation. It said that Imran Khan would have to appear before the NAB whenever it was required by the investigation officer.

According to reports, NAB is investigating the former prime minister and other public officeholders for abuse of power, illegal acquisition of financial benefits and criminal violation in the recovery of money received from UK's National Crime Agency.

The acquisition of land for Al-Qadir University and other financial benefits for the accused are also part of the investigation.

NAB has accused former SAPM Shahzad Akbar of misleading the cabinet by concealing the facts/documents related to the settlement agreement. He has been asked appear at NAB’s Rawalpindi office on May 22.

NAB said the money was supposed to be deposited in the national exchequer. NAB has initiated the process to issue a Red Notice against Shahzad Akbar who is absconding abroad.