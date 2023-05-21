Pakistan All Set To Launch First ‘Air Taxi’

Sky Wings Aviation is introducing world's unique service in Pakistan.

KARACHI: Pakistan is all set to get its first air taxi as all arrangement has finalized to introduce this transport service.

Sky Wings Aviation Academy is introducing the world's unique service in Pakistan.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sky Wings Aviation Imran Aslam Khan said that the plane used for aerial tour service has arrived in Pakistan. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed for DA 40 Diamond series model plane, the single engine plane has a capacity of four passengers at a time.

Imran Aslam Khan said that service will be provided from Karachi to rural Sindh through aerial tour. The the service will be available to the remote areas of Balochistan and German made aircraft flying at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

He said that the app will be introduced for the aircraft service. He said the journey to Gwadar will take only 3 hours while Nawab Shah will be able to reach in 1.5 hours. He further said Sky Wings is already doing ambulance service, one-day pilot and training.

Imran Aslam Khan said that anyone can get services in a short time from the unique service.



