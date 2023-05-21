Pakistan Condemns Killing Of Iranian Border Guards

Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Iran.

Six Iranian border guards were killed in the incident.

The incident occurred in Sarawan near Pak-Iran border.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Iran resulting in the loss of lives of six Iranian security personnel.

The incident occurred in the Sarawan County of Iran on 20 May 2023 near the Pakistan border in which several Iranian border guards were killed.

3 The incident occurred in Sarawan near Pak-Iran border. 3 Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Iran. 3 Six Iranian border guards were killed in the incident.

“The government and people of Pakistan express their deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs as well as to the Iranian government over this tragic incident,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“As reaffirmed during the recent meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Iran, we stress upon the need for mutual efforts to eliminate the terrorism on both sides of the border,” it added.

The statement said Pakistan views the Pak-Iran border as a border of peace and friendship and remains committed to working with Iran towards that end.

According to reports, around five Iranian border guards were killed during clashes with an armed group in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

The guards were killed in Saravan, near Iran's border with Pakistan, Iranian state news agency said. The media quoted local prosecutor Mehdi Shamsabadi as saying that six border guards were killed but later the number was revised down to five.

It said the attack was carried out by a terrorist group seeking to infiltrate the country but its members fled the scene after suffering injuries.

Iran foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani condemned the attack an urged Pakistan to 'crack down on terrorist groups' and 'try to improve the security of the common borders'.

'Certainly, the aim of these terrorist groups is to disrupt the security of the common borders and the security of the people living on the borders of the two countries,' he added.

The attack was one of the deadliest in the province in recent months. On March 11, two policemen were shot dead during clashes with 'criminals' in the same region, IRNA reported at the time.