PM Calls Sirajul Haq, Vows Action Against Attackers On His Convoy

Shehbaz telephones Siraj to express pleasure over his remaining safe

PM assures JI Chief elements responsible would be brought to justice

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday while conversing with chief of Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq said everybody would have to work together for eradicating all forms of terrorism.

3 PM assures JI Chief elements responsible would be brought to justice 3 PM Calls Sirajul Haq, Vows Action Against Attackers On His Convoy 3 Shehbaz telephones Siraj to express pleasure over his remaining safe

During a telephone call, the prime minister expressed pleasure that the JI chief remained safe in the suicide attack that struck his convoy in Zhob.

He sympathized with the families of those who were injured in the bomb attack.

While expressing best wishes for the Amir Jamaat e Islami, he assured that the elements responsible for the incident would be brought to justice.

Sirajul Haq thanked the prime minister for his phone call and for his support and best wishes.