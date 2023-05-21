PM Shehbaz, Chaudhry Shujaat Agree On Strict Punishment For May 9 Rioters

PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

They discussed the economic and political situation.

They agree on strict punishment for May 9 rioters.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

They discussed the ongoing economic and political situation in the country notable after the violent riots and chaos on May 9 triggered by the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Kahn.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to improve the current economic situation of the country.

The two leaders agreed that the miscreants involved in the incident that took place on May 9 will be severely punished.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain and PML-Q General Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain were also present in the meeting.

Later on Sunday while addressing a meeting to review the law and order situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan.

He said PTI chairman Imran Khan-led miscreants torched Jinnah House in Lahore like the terrorists had set Quaid’s Residency in Ziarat ablaze in 2013.

The prime minister said on May 9, Imran Khan and his followers stoked terrorism and violence that amounted to anti-state acts. He said the protesters caused damage to such a huge extent that even the enemies of Pakistan could not do in the last 75 years.

The prime minister equated the attack on GHQ by the PTI leaders and supporters to the one mounted by the proscribed TTP in the past. He said the terrorists attacked a naval facility in Karachi in the past and the PTI leader and his supporters damaged the plane in Mianwali used to defend the country.

He observed that unfortunately these Pakistanis turned into enemies of the country and carried out attacks. He said Radio Pakistan and several other buildings were attacked. He regretted that such agonizing incidents will continue to haunt the nation.

Seeking progress on the legal proceedings against the culprits, the prime minister reiterated that anyone involved in the incidents of planning, instigating, sloganeering and vandalism would not escape the iron claws of the law.

About damages caused to civilian buildings, he said it was decided that the cases would be tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act and those on military installations would proceed under the relevant laws.