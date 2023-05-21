PTI Karachi Chapter Chief Aftab Siddiqui Leaves Party As Well As Politics

Siddiqui says will continue to serve country in ‘individual capacity

Says dedicates his ‘professional success’ to welfare of the community.

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter president Aftab Siddiqui has left the party as well as politics as the crackdown on the party continues in the wake of Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

In a statement, Siddiqui, who was elected MNA from Karachi, said he had left politics and resigned from the party’s position.

However, he said, he, who is also a businessman, would continue to serve the country and for improvement of the economy in ‘individual capacity’.

“I started my career as a professional engineer”, Siddiqui said, adding that he has built a ‘solid’ reputation in three decades. He further said that he has dedicated his ‘professional success’ to the welfare of the community.