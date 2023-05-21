Siraj Wants To Know Who Attacked Him In Zhob

There was a suicide attack on us in Zhob.

May Allah keep us all safe in the suicide attack.

He demanded from the government to investigate the attack

LAHORE: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siarj ul Haq on Sunday said he wanted to know who was involved in the suicide attack on him in Zhob, Bol News reported.

3 He demanded from the government to investigate the attack 3 There was a suicide attack on us in Zhob. 3 May Allah keep us all safe in the suicide attack.

“There was a suicide attack on us in Zhob. May Allah keep us all safe in the suicide attack. As a citizen, I want to know who is involved in the attack,” Siraj ul Haq said talking to media.

He demanded from the government to investigate the attack before the public. The government was failing to protect the lives and property of the people, he said.

“The solution to the problem is not a bullet-proof vehicle, people need an answer. There is unrest in Balochistan due to incompetent leadership. Central and provincial governments are blind to the situation in Balochistan,” the JI chief said.

The youth of Balochistan was yearning for employment, he said adding that there was not even one kilometer of motorway in Balochistan.

“Development has stopped in the country. There is no gas, electricity and water in Balochistan. We will fight for the rights of Balochistan. No development has come in Balochistan,” he said. He also said people of Balochistan were talented and their future was bright.