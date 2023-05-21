Fans Appreciate Kate Middleton For Marking 'World Bee Day'

Kate Middleton received love and admiration from royal enthusiasts on World Bee Day.

Kate took to Instagram to share a shot of herself dressed from head to toe in a beekeeper's outfit.

"We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay," the Princess said in the post.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, received love and admiration from royal enthusiasts on World Bee Day on Saturday.

“Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy.”

Royal followers reacted quickly to the snap, pushing the heart button and leaving beautiful comments.

According to one supporter, “Even in this outfit she looks stunning! Whatever she wears she always looks so classy and beautiful.”

Another said, “Is there anything that this lady cant do? I dont think so.”

“Absolutely brilliant!! The Princess of Wales is full of surprises!,” commented the third fan.

The fourth said, “Princess of Wales as Queen Bee #worldbeeday.”

“The Queen bee herself,” commented another admirer.



