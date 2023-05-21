Journalist Stan Grant Resigns After Criticizing Royal Family

Stan Grant has resigned from his show due to racial abuse.

He said that the media "lie and distort my words."

"I pointed out that the crown represents the invasion and theft of our land," said Stan Grant.

Stan Grant, one of Australia's finest television journalists, has resigned from his show due to racial abuse he has received as an Indigenous man in the spotlight.

3 "I pointed out that the crown represents the invasion and theft of our land," said Stan Grant. 3 Stan Grant has resigned from his show due to racial abuse. 3 He said that the media "lie and distort my words."

The ABC's award-winning journalist said the network has filed a complaint with Twitter about the 'relentless racial filth' he faced.

However, he said that the media 'lie and distort my words' and portray him as 'hate-filled' after he brought up Britain's colonial oppression of Indigenous Australians during the ABC's broadcast of King Charles III's coronation.

'I pointed out that the crown represents the invasion and theft of our land,' Grant said in an article published Friday on the ABC's website.

'Police wearing the seal of the crown took children from their families. Under the crown our people were massacred.'

According to sources, several conservative media slammed his coronation commentary as one-sided and irresponsible.

Grant stated that he spoke out of love for Australia because he needed to speak the truth about Indigenous peoples' high rates of incarceration and poverty.







