Journalist Who Fought For Meghan Markle Resigns Over Racial Injustice

Stan Grant, an Australian journalist who backed Meghan Markle after she was targeted for her race following her wedding to Prince Harry, has resigned from his TV position in protest of the racist abuse he receives as an Indigenous man in the spotlight.

Grant, an award-winning ABC journalist, said the network had filed a complaint with Twitter about the 'relentless racial filth' he faced.

However, he said that the media 'lie and distort my words' and portray him as 'hate-filled' after he brought up Britain's colonial oppression of Indigenous Australians during the ABC's broadcast of King Charles III's coronation.

'I pointed out that the crown represents the invasion and theft of our land,' Grant said in an article published Friday on the ABC's website.

'Police wearing the seal of the crown took children from their families. Under the crown our people were massacred.'

Some conservative media outlets slammed his coronation commentary as biassed and irresponsible.

In an essay published in ABC 2018, the journalist defended the Duchess of Sussex, writing, 'The world has seemed obsessed with the question. Race is a strange subject. It is an utterly discredited notion; scientists know it is nonsense to even speak of race.

'We belong to one human family, and advances in the study of DNA show we all draw our heritage from different parts of the globe.'

'How much better to celebrate that wonderful cosmopolitan meeting of cultures, sharing the joy of Harry and Meghan, and reflecting on Bishop Michael Curry's message of the transforming power of love than the discredited notions of race ands colour.'







