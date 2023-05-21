King Charles Keeps 'backstabber' Harry Close To Heart

King Charles appears to keep both of his sons close.

On May 6th, Prince Harry attended his father's Coronation.

Prince Harry did not connect with his own family during coronation.

Following the coronation ceremony on May 6th at Westminster Abbey, Charles resumed his usual royal activities for the week.

According to the report, the monarch was meeting with the newly-appointed First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, at Buckingham Palace while on one of his royal engagements. During the encounter, Charles appeared to give a discreet gesture to Prince Harry.

The queen and Yousaf were photographed smiling and shaking hands at the outset of the encounter. However, if one looks closely in the background, one will notice a side table with two beautifully framed portraits. On the left, Harry is posing with William in their military uniforms.

The other frame depicts young children in black and white, however it is unclear whether the photo is of Charles' two sons.

There are several other framed images in the room, but they are much more difficult to see.

On May 6th, Prince Harry attended his father's Coronation at Westminster Abbey without his wife Meghan Markle, who stayed at home with the couple's two small children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a new article, while the Duke of Sussex attended the event, his entire London trip lasted only 28 hours, during which he did not connect with his own family.







