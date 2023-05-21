Meghan Markle To Start Fresh In Hollywood With Chat Show

Meghan Markle may be preparing for her much-anticipated return to Hollywood.

She has been cast in a forthcoming weekly prime-time talk programme called King Charles.

King wants to be the first to interview Meghan who has adopted a "more serious image".

Meghan Markle may be preparing for her much-anticipated return to Hollywood, according to reports that she has been cast in a forthcoming weekly prime-time talk programme called King Charles.

3 King wants to be the first to interview Meghan who has adopted a "more serious image". 3 Meghan Markle may be preparing for her much-anticipated return to Hollywood. 3 She has been cast in a forthcoming weekly prime-time talk programme called King Charles.

The series, which will premiere on CNN, is not named after the British queen, according to news source. Gayle King, a close friend and wedding guest of Harry and Meghan, and basketball legend-turned-pundit Charles Barkley inspired the name.

“Meghan is right at the top of their wanted list and Gayle and the show’s executives believe the duchess would guarantee an enormous launch audience,” a production source cited by the outlet revealed.

According to the source, King wants to be the first to interview the Duchess of Sussex, 41, who has adopted a 'more serious image.'

Variety said that the show, which was announced last month, will be a one-hour live conversation series that will air on Wednesdays.

King promised to present a show that will provide 'a good conversation without tearing other people down.' Barkley stated that the programme would not attempt to imitate the 'clickbait' that journalistic outlets are driven to write in order to maintain traffic numbers high in order to please advertisers.

“We don’t want to say, ‘We’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat’ — that’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general,” he said.

CNN CEO Chris Licht revealed that the show will premiere 'in primetime this fall and running into 2024.”

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle has been planning her Hollywood comeback for some time. Bronte Coy, a royal pundit for news.com.au, claimed that Meghan's 'strategy suddenly became abundantly clear' after she skipped King Charles' coronation ceremony.

Furthermore, brand expert Nick Ede recently told, “Meghan has cleverly circumnavigated herself away from the royal family and coronation scrutiny and got all eyes on her and what’s she’s doing next.”







