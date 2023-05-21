Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage With 'car Chase' Claims

Many questions have been raised in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan's car chase.

Many questions have been raised in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's escape from a 'near catastrophic' automobile chase in New York City on Tuesday.

Meghan and Harry were reportedly leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards with Doria Ragland when they were surrounded by paparazzi as they drove away in their SUV with their security detail.

The couple's driver transported the pair of Sussex to New York's police department's 19th precinct police station after two hours of circling the premises where the awards ceremony had taken place, where they exchanged vehicles in a bid to make a quiet getaway.

Meghan and Harry appeared to be attempting to thwart the paparazzi's incessant efforts by leaving the police station in the most unassuming manner imaginable.

The couple's security guard waved down a cab driven by Sukhcharn 'Sonny' Singh, who lives in California.

Sonny allegedly drove them a block away before being blocked by a garbage truck. The paparazzi then rushed the vehicle, photographing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once more.

According to Sonny, the pair 'looked nervous,' but were not as confrontational as the couple's publicist indicated.

However, Meghan, Harry, and Doria have yet to make a public statement about the event.

Meghan and Harry were in a taxi (rather than their SUV) when the incident occurred in order to avoid paparazzi and return safely to the apartment where they were staying.

Some people believe it was a PR hoax. As with each narrative, there are two sides. Some believe that the marriage is always under attack and could meet Princess Diana's fate.



