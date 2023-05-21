Ukraine-Russia War: Kyiv Rejects Wagner Claim Over Bakhmut

The battle for Bakhmut has become the longest of the war that Russia launched last year.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin made the allegation in a video released to social media on Saturday, while posing with some of his warriors.

Ukraine's deputy defence minister denied the claim but said that the situation in the city was 'critical.'

Fighting has raged since August in one of the war's fiercest confrontations.

Wagner paramilitary forces have led Russia's offensive on Bakhmut, which observers say has little strategic importance for Moscow and has resulted in the deaths of thousands of servicemen.

Ukraine, for its part, has opted to take a stand in what has been the war's longest and bloodiest fight to date.

Mr Putin, however, said in statements broadcast by Russian state media on Saturday that Wagner forces, backed up by Russian air force jets, had concluded 'the operation to liberate' Bakhmut after months of fierce warfare.

Mr Prigozhin, a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, controls the thousands-strong outfit, which is ostensibly a private military enterprise.

He has previously claimed that his forces have conquered Bakhmut - or at least the majority of it - only for Ukrainians to quickly dispute the allegations. Mr. Prigozhin has also publicly chastised top Russian military leaders for failing to supply his troops with enough ammo.

Mr Prigozhin stated in his most recent video claiming control of Bakhmut that 'no one can pedantically reproach us for the fact that at least some piece was not taken.'

Explosions may be heard in the background, implying that warfare is still going on near, if not inside, the city.

He also promised to turn over the city to regular Russian soldiers later this month.

On Saturday night, the Russian military ministry echoed his assertions, according to official media in Moscow.

However, seconds after, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar sent a statement on the messaging network Telegram, saying: 'Heavy fighting in Bakhmut.' The situation is dire.

'As of now, our defenders control some industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector.'

According to Western estimates, between 20,000 and 30,000 Russian troops were killed or injured in Bakhmut, but Ukraine's military also paid a high price.

There isn't a single building left standing, and the entire population of the city has vanished.