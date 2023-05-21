language: English
Saudi Arabia: 7,700 Flights To Ferry Pilgrims For Hajj

21 May , 2023

According to media reports, about 7,700 planes are scheduled to transport Muslim pilgrims from around the world to and from Saudi Arabia during the 2018 Hajj pilgrimage season.

These planes will carry approximately 1.7 million pilgrims, who will arrive at six airports throughout the kingdom.

It is the airport of King Abdulaziz in Jeddah, the airport of Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz in Medina, the airport of Taif, the airport of Prince Abdulmohssen in Yanbu, the airport of King Khaled in Riyadh, and the airport of King Fahd in Dammam.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation is in charge of ensuring that service providers adhere to safety and quality standards, as well as the preparedness of operation plans for pilgrim arrivals and departures.

The first planes bringing pilgrims from Malaysia and Bangladesh left on Sunday for Saudi Arabia as part of the Makkah Route Initiative, a Saudi endeavour to provide facilities to the faithful.

According to Saudi media, two planes carrying 650 Malaysian pilgrims landed at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz airport in Medina later Sunday.

One of Islam's five required rites, Hajj, is coming late next month.

Saudi Arabia has announced that there will be no restrictions on the number of pilgrims from all over the world for the upcoming Hajj season, overturning earlier restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has reduced the number of Muslims permitted to conduct the Hajj ceremonies in the last two years in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

In the pre-pandemic era, approximately 2.5 million Muslims would perform Hajj each year.

Muslims who are physically and financially capable of performing Hajj must do so at least once in their lifetime.

