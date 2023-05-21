Saudi Arabia: Devastating Fire Breaks Out At Popular Jeddah Market

This was the second fire at Souq Al Sawarikh this month.

The pre-dawn fire damaged a number of carpets and household items on the property.

The fire was extinguished with no casualties reported.

A large fire broke out early Sunday at a major market in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Online video showed plumes of black smoke rising from the Souq Al Sawarikh market in Jeddah.

The civil defence confirmed that a fire had broken out at the market.

The department said on Twitter that the fire had been extinguished with no casualties.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Earlier this month, authorities in the Makkah area, of which Jeddah is officially a part, announced that the city's civil defence troops had extinguished a fire at the same market with no casualties.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed an unspecified number of businesses, was not disclosed.

Al Sawarikh, one of Saudi Arabia's largest marketplaces, covers around 1 million square metres in the south of Jeddah and is home to hundreds of shops.

The three-decade-old souq is a landmark in Jeddah. It got its name since it was close to a missile base (Sawarikh in Arabic).

This market, also known as Harraj, attracts customers looking for bargains among its diverse items.