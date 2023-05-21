Barcelona Defeated By Real Sociedad After Being Crowned La Liga Champions

Barcelona were defeated 2-1 by Real Sociedad.

Barca were recently crowned La Liga champions.

Barcelona supporters at Camp Nou resumed their jubilation after defeat.

Before the presentation of their trophy at Camp Nou, newly crowned La Liga winners Barcelona were defeated 2-1 by Real Sociedad.

3 Barcelona supporters at Camp Nou resumed their jubilation after defeat. 3 Barcelona were defeated 2-1 by Real Sociedad. 3 Barca were recently crowned La Liga champions.

Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth scored goals to keep their team in fourth place and expand the distance with Villarreal, who are currently in fifth place, in the battle for Champions League qualifying.

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona was able to score a late consolation goal, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome. Barcelona coach Xavi started a strong squad despite already having the league title locked up thanks to a convincing victory over Espanyol. But after just five minutes of play, Merino scored through the legs of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with help from Sorloth.

Ter Stegen, who has had a standout season with 25 clean sheets, gave up his first goal from direct play in La Liga at Camp Nou, discounting an own goal by Ronald Araujo. The German goalkeeper now needs just one more shutout to tie the league record of 26, but it will be difficult if Barcelona's defense plays carelessly in their remaining games.

Ousmane Dembele's headed attempt was superbly saved by Alex Remiro of Real Sociedad as Barcelona sought for an equalizer. As Barcelona applied further pressure, Franck Kessie also saw one of his shots just miss the target. When Martin Zubimendi tackled Frenkie de Jong in the second half, it set off a counterattack that allowed Real Sociedad to increase their lead. Sorloth took advantage of the chance and beat Ter Stegen with a shot.

Sergio Busquets, the captain of Barcelona, was replaced in the game's closing moments and received a standing ovation from the crowd. One of his final home games before leaving in the summer was lost. Real Sociedad experienced some trepidation after Lewandowski's strike, but they were able to cling on for an important win.

Following the defeat, Barcelona supporters at Camp Nou resumed their jubilation after Espanyol supporters interrupted their earlier celebration. In spite of the loss, Barcelona will now turn their attention to their remaining games in an effort to end the season strongly.