Army Dominates National Games With Unmatched Performance

The Pakistan Army has maintained its lead in the 34th National Games by winning the shooting competition. They achieved a remarkable victory with 17 gold, 14 silver, and five bronze medals.

The Navy shooting team secured the second position with 14 gold medals, along with 16 silver and 12 bronze medals.

On the last day of the shooting events, the Army won four gold medals, while the Navy won two gold medals.

In the men's double trap event, Army Lt Col (Rtd) Aamir Iqbal secured the gold medal, followed by Mohammad Farrukh from the Army who won the silver medal. Aminullah representing the Navy claimed the bronze medal.

The Army team dominated the double trap team event and won the gold medal, setting a new national record.

Navy's Zeeshan Shakir achieved the individual gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3rd position event. Notably, Zeeshan also established a new national record with a score of 582.

In the 3-position rifle team event, the Navy secured the gold medal, followed by the Army with the silver medal and the Air Force with the bronze medal.

Mohammad Shabbir from the Army earned a gold medal in the 25m centre fire pistol event. Notably, Shabbir also set a new national record by scoring a total of 589 points. Additionally, the Army team emerged victorious in the team event of the 25m centre fire pistol.

The Pakistan Army exhibited a remarkable performance in women's football at the 34th National Games, clinching the gold medal after a 4-3 victory over WAPDA. Despite being initially down 1-3 in the game, they staged an outstanding comeback to secure the title.

n the sailing competition of the National Games, the Navy took the lead in multiple categories after the initial two days of racing in Karachi.

Up to this point, six races have been completed across six different categories.

The Navy is currently leading in Men's Leisure Standard, Windsurfing RSX, Junior Windsurfing, and 470 class.

Both the Navy and Air Force are in the same position in the Junior Laser Standard and Junior 470 class.

The final medal standings will be determined after three more races today, on May 21, at the ongoing event in Clifton.