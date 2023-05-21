Neville Says 'Guardiola Could Match Ferguson's Status'

Alex Ferguson in high regard as the greatest manager ever

Neville openly acknowledged extraordinary accomplishments of Pep Guardiola

Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, acknowledges that Pep Guardiola is close to matching the legacy of Alex Ferguson and could achieve a similar status if he secures a treble victory.

Neville, who was a member of the renowned Manchester United team that achieved the treble in the 1998/99 season, made this admission.

“Do I want City to win the treble?” Neville told The Times. “No! No! No, I don’t. Nobody wants City to win the treble if you’re a Manchester United fan.

“But if they do the job in the Premier League and beat Manchester United [in the FA Cup final] and Inter Milan [in the Champions League final] you’d just have to hold your hands up and say, ‘This manager and this group of players have achieved something unique.”

The 48-year-old, who holds Sir Alex Ferguson in high regard as the greatest manager ever, conceded that Pep Guardiola has the potential to reach the same level if he secures a treble.

“Sir Alex Ferguson deserves to be the only manager in history to have done the treble because he’s the greatest but if Pep Guardiola joined him, he’d be a worthy companion, because I think he is equal of what Sir Alex Ferguson achieved,” he said.

Neville openly acknowledged the extraordinary accomplishments of Pep Guardiola while discussing the achievements of these two legends. However, he also emphasized the remarkable journey of Alex Ferguson.



“If you think what he did at Barcelona then Bayern Munich, and what he’d do at City with the treble… I mean, when we talk about greatness.

“We have to mention that Sir Alex Ferguson wasn’t just furnished with great young players and a great kitty to spend at Manchester United — he turned Aberdeen into kings of Europe, beating Real Madrid, and kings of Scotland over Rangers and Celtic. And that in itself is a massive achievement.

“Then to come to Manchester United and break Liverpool’s dominance and do what he did over a period of time… in terms of longevity and consistency, he’s the greatest,” he added.

“But what we’re seeing now from Pep, having been at City for six or seven seasons… I think Pep now sees what Sir Alex did and thinks, ‘Right, I can go on for six, eight, ten years because where is he ever going to get the platform to do what he does like at City?

“So, for me, he would be a worthy companion to Sir Alex and his players would be worthy,” he concluded.