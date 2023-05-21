Sudan Unrest: Warring Factions Agree Seven-day Ceasefire, US Says

Sudan has reached a temporary ceasefire as fighting enters sixth week.

The ceasefire aims to restore basic services and facilitate humanitarian aid distribution.

The US and Saudi Arabia said that the truce would go into force on Monday evening.

Previously attempted truces between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have usually collapsed within minutes of beginning.

But the new deal will be enforced by a 'ceasefire monitoring mechanism,' according to a US-Saudi statement.

Sudanese officials have promised to restore basic services as part of the seven-day humanitarian ceasefire.

Fighting between the two sides has thrown the country into disarray since it began last month, with more than a million people displaced.

Food, money, and basics are running low, and relief organisations have often complained about not being able to deliver enough assistance in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, where much of the violence has occurred.

Both the regular army and the RSF have been requested to facilitate humanitarian aid distribution, restore key services, and withdraw troops from hospitals.

The US State Department acknowledged prior failed attempts to broker peace in Sudan in a statement, but claimed there was a fundamental difference this time.

'Unlike previous ceasefires, the agreement reached in Jeddah was signed by the parties and will be supported by a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism,' it said, without giving more detail.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarked on Twitter, 'It is past time to silence the guns and allow unhindered humanitarian access.'

'I implore both sides to uphold this agreement - the eyes of the world are watching.'

Following days of tension as members of the RSF were redeployed across the country in a move that the army perceived as a threat, the war broke out in Khartoum on 15 April.

There was also a power battle between Sudan's regular army head, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his former deputy, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Hundreds of people have been murdered in the violence, and the United Nations has warned of a worsening scenario in Africa's third-largest country, where a substantial number of people were already reliant on aid before to the crisis.

It's been two weeks since officials from the warring factions first met in Saudi Arabia's capital for peace talks.

Both parties signed a pledge on May 11 to create the framework for humanitarian aid in Sudan.

However, UN assistance head Martin Griffiths told earlier this week that there had been 'significant and egregious' violations of that accord, which he added fell short of a truce.

Reports of violence continue to pour in from around the country, with strikes reported on Saturday by eyewitnesses in southern Omdurman and northern Bahri, the two cities across the Nile from Khartoum.

An Omdurman resident recalled her house 'shaking' early on Saturday as a result of 'heavy artillery fire'.

'It was terrifying, everyone was lying under their beds,' Sanaa Hassan, a 33-year-old living in the al-Salha neighbourhood, told by phone. 'What's happening is a nightmare.'