OnePlus 9 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

The OnePlus 9 is now available for purchase in Pakistan and worldwide. The phone is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and an octa-core processor.
The smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and a built-in storage capacity of 256GB.
Featuring a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, the OnePlus 9 offers a display resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
With a battery capacity of 4500 mAh, the OnePlus 9 provides ample power to keep you connected throughout the day.
ONEPLUS 9 PRICE IN PAKISTAN
OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-
ONEPLUS 9 SPECIFICATIONS
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
|Dimensions
|160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak), (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W (EU/NA only), USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
