OnePlus 9 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

The OnePlus 9 is now available for purchase in Pakistan and worldwide. The phone is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and a built-in storage capacity of 256GB.

Featuring a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, the OnePlus 9 offers a display resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

With a battery capacity of 4500 mAh, the OnePlus 9 provides ample power to keep you connected throughout the day.

ONEPLUS 9 PRICE IN PAKISTAN

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-

ONEPLUS 9 SPECIFICATIONS

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 Dimensions 160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 DISPLAY Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak), (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W (EU/NA only), USB Power Delivery

