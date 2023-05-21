Oppo A96 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

The Oppo A96 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

It has 33 W fast charging capability enables quick recharging.

It has 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM for smooth performance.

Oppo introduces the A96 at a fair price in Pakistan and worldwide. The phone is currently available on the market and offers impressive features.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, along with an Adreno 610 GPU.

It features a large 6.59-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Oppo A96 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample memory for storage needs. It runs on the Android 11 operating system.

With a battery capacity of 5000 mAh, the phone supports fast charging at 33 W, ensuring quick and convenient charging.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Oppo A96 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stary Black, sunset Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash Features Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

