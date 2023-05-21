Oppo A96 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

- The Oppo A96 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.
- It has 33 W fast charging capability enables quick recharging.
- It has 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM for smooth performance.
Oppo introduces the A96 at a fair price in Pakistan and worldwide. The phone is currently available on the market and offers impressive features.
The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, along with an Adreno 610 GPU.
It features a large 6.59-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Oppo A96 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, providing ample memory for storage needs. It runs on the Android 11 operating system.
With a battery capacity of 5000 mAh, the phone supports fast charging at 33 W, ensuring quick and convenient charging.
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
Oppo A96 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Stary Black, sunset Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
