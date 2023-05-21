Pakistan's IT Exports Contribute Less Than 1% Of The Total Global Market

Pakistan's IT exports contribute to less than 1% of the global market.

In a recent report published by the International Trade Organization (ITO), it was revealed that Pakistan's IT exports account for less than 1% of the total global market. This revelation has sparked concerns about the country's position in the rapidly expanding global technology sector.

According to the ITO report, despite the remarkable growth of Pakistan's IT industry in recent years, its share in the international market remains relatively small. The report highlights that Pakistan's IT exports, including software development, IT services, and outsourcing, contribute less than 1% to the overall global market, which is a significant cause for concern.

While neighboring countries like India and Bangladesh have established themselves as major players in the global IT industry, Pakistan is struggling to make a substantial impact. The report suggests that this underperformance can be attributed to a combination of factors, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to high-speed internet, and a lack of skilled manpower.

The report's findings have raised concerns among industry experts and policymakers in Pakistan. They believe that urgent measures need to be taken to bolster the country's IT sector and increase its share in the global market. A robust IT industry not only contributes significantly to the national economy but also creates job opportunities and promotes innovation.

In response to the report, the Pakistani government has vowed to prioritize the development of the IT sector and create an enabling environment for its growth. Efforts are being made to improve infrastructure, expand broadband connectivity, and enhance technical education and training programs. The government also aims to attract foreign investment and foster collaborations with international tech companies to boost the country's IT exports.

Industry leaders and experts are emphasizing the need for targeted policies, such as tax incentives, streamlined regulations, and investment in research and development, to enhance Pakistan's competitiveness in the global IT market. They stress the importance of nurturing local talent, promoting entrepreneurship, and fostering innovation to create a vibrant and dynamic IT ecosystem.

The ITO report serves as a wake-up call for Pakistan, urging stakeholders to take immediate action to bridge the gap between the country's IT industry and the global market. With the right policies, infrastructure, and support, Pakistan has the potential to leverage its talented workforce and become a significant player in the global technology landscape.

As the government and industry stakeholders work together to address the challenges identified in the report, it is hoped that Pakistan's IT exports will witness significant growth in the coming years, enabling the country to carve out a more prominent position in the global IT market.