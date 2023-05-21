Samsung Galaxy A20s Price In Pakistan With Special Features

Samsung introduces budget-friendly Galaxy A20s in Pakistan.

It features a 6.5-inch IPS screen with water-drop notch.

The phone is Powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A20s in Pakistan at an affordable price, both in Pakistan and worldwide. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS screen with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

It closely resembles the M30 model and has a triple camera setup on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone has a fingerprint reader for added security and a 4000 mAh battery for long-lasting performance.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset. The device offers 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, providing ample space for user needs.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,500/-

Samsung Galaxy A20s specs

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Dimensions 163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Red, Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm) GPU Adreno 506 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCDCapacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS ,EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/videoeditor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 15W

