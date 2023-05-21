Samsung Galaxy A20s Price In Pakistan With Special Features

- Samsung introduces budget-friendly Galaxy A20s in Pakistan.
- It features a 6.5-inch IPS screen with water-drop notch.
- The phone is Powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset.
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A20s in Pakistan at an affordable price, both in Pakistan and worldwide. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS screen with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
It closely resembles the M30 model and has a triple camera setup on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.
The phone has a fingerprint reader for added security and a 4000 mAh battery for long-lasting performance.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The device offers 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, providing ample space for user needs.
Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,500/-
Samsung Galaxy A20s specs
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 77.5 x 8 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCDCapacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS ,EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/videoeditor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 15W
