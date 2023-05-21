Samsung Galaxy A22 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

- Samsung unveils Galaxy A22 with impressive features.
- Mediatek Helio G80 chipset: Powering fast execution speed.
- It has sufficient memory for mid-range category.
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A22 at a fair price in Pakistan and globally. The phone comes with impressive specifications and features.
The device is powered by the powerful Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, ensuring fast execution speed.
It has 4GB of RAM, which is quite impressive for a mid-range smartphone. The internal storage capacity is 128GB, with the option to expand it up to 512GB using a dedicated slot.
The Galaxy A22 features a quad-rear camera setup, while the front camera has 13 megapixels.
The display is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The smartphone is equipped with a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, providing ample backup time.
It runs on the Android 11 operating system and includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for data security.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is a promising choice for buyers and a valuable addition to the market.
Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A22 specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Mint, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 15W
