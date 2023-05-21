Samsung Galaxy A22 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung unveils Galaxy A22 with impressive features.

Mediatek Helio G80 chipset: Powering fast execution speed.

It has sufficient memory for mid-range category.

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A22 at a fair price in Pakistan and globally. The phone comes with impressive specifications and features.

The device is powered by the powerful Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, ensuring fast execution speed.

It has 4GB of RAM, which is quite impressive for a mid-range smartphone. The internal storage capacity is 128GB, with the option to expand it up to 512GB using a dedicated slot.

The Galaxy A22 features a quad-rear camera setup, while the front camera has 13 megapixels.

The display is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone is equipped with a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, providing ample backup time.

It runs on the Android 11 operating system and includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for data security.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is a promising choice for buyers and a valuable addition to the market.

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A22 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Mint, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 15W

