Samsung Galaxy A22 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung Galaxy A22 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Web Desk 21 May , 2023 02:59 PM

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A22 at a fair price in Pakistan and globally. The phone comes with impressive specifications and features.

It has sufficient memory for mid-range category.

Samsung unveils Galaxy A22 with impressive features.

Mediatek Helio G80 chipset: Powering fast execution speed.

The device is powered by the powerful Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, ensuring fast execution speed.

It has 4GB of RAM, which is quite impressive for a mid-range smartphone. The internal storage capacity is 128GB, with the option to expand it up to 512GB using a dedicated slot.

The Galaxy A22 features a quad-rear camera setup, while the front camera has 13 megapixels.

The display is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone is equipped with a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, providing ample backup time.

It runs on the Android 11 operating system and includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for data security.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is a promising choice for buyers and a valuable addition to the market.

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A22 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI One UI 3.1
Dimensions 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight 186 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, White, Mint, Violet
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~274 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 15W

Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

