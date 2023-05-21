Elena Rybakina Claims Italian Open Victory, Sets Sights On Clay Dominance

Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open on Saturday.

She will now go for Roland Garros.

The French Open begins on May 28.

Elena Rybakina, the sixth-ranked player in the world, won the Italian Open on Saturday, giving the Kazakh player confidence going into the French Open that she can be just as effective on clay as she is on the other two surfaces.

After winning in Indian Wells, the 23-year-old Moscow native earned her second championship of 2023 and fifth overall when Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina retired with a 6-4, 1-0 deficit.

Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion, joined Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, and Ash Barty as the only women to have won a Grand Slam or Masters title on every surface since the WTA 1000 format's inception in 2009.

'I think with my game, I can play good on all the surfaces,' said Rybakina, who also reached the Australian Open and Miami finals this season.

'It's just maybe for clay I need to be ready more physically and have a lot of preparation which I don't always have the time for after the hardcourt season.'

Rybakina thought playing in Paris would be simpler this time after reaching the third round at Roland Garros last year.

'The tournament is pretty long. Hopefully, I can go far. I have good memories playing there,' Rybakina said.

'Now I've got more matches on clay, so it's a bit easier and there's a bit more confidence, definitely.'

Due to a leg injury, Kalinina's ambitions of winning her first title were crushed, but she believed Rybakina had the skills necessary to triumph on clay.

'She's serving at 200 kph. She's making winners like no one on tour... anyone can win in Paris, but she has good chances,' Kalinina said.

'She's an amazing player, a top player. I'm sure if she's going to (play) like this, maybe new world number one for sure.'

