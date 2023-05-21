Italian Open: Holger Rune Advances To Final After Victory Over Casper Ruud

Rune won for the first time against Ruud in five encounters.

He also defeated Djokovic in the qarterfinals.

He will now either face Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

In the Italian Open semifinal, fourth seed Casper Ruud was defeated by Holger Rune, who had fallen behind a set and a break.

Ruud, who reached the French Open final last year and made two appearances in the Rome semi-finals, was defeated by the 20-year-old Dane, who had earlier defeated top seed Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. The victory by Rune was his first over Ruud in five encounters, all of which were held on clay.

The match between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, which was repeatedly postponed owing to rain, will determine Rune's opponent in the championship event. The men's semi-final eventually restarted after four and a half hours of pauses due to the weather. However, due to shifting circumstances, it was unclear how the women's final between Elena Rybakina and Anhelina Kalinina would go.

When asked about his comeback, Rune acknowledged that he had let his guard down when he thought the game was over. He took a daring and forceful stance, which helped him win the day. The young Dane acknowledged his happiness with his improved performance throughout the competition, especially in the final two games against opponents with high rankings.

Ruud eventually won the first set of their match against Rune in a tiebreaker after 69 minutes of fierce competition. Rune experienced a brief setback in the second set when he missed his serve and requested a medical timeout to repair his right shoulder. The break appeared to have revived him, though, as he leveled the match and then dominated the third set to win in a light drizzle.

Rune, who previously won the championship in Paris Bercy in November and came in second place in Monte Carlo in April, will compete in his ninth ATP final. Ruud acknowledged Rune's bold play while losing and resolved to finish the game swiftly.

The Italian Open final will be intriguing as Holger Rune looks to continue his good play and win another tournament after his amazing comeback victory over Casper Ruud in the semifinal.