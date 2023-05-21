Zelenskyy Says, Bakhmut Is Completely Destroyed

President Zelenskyy denies Russian control, acknowledges complete destruction of Bakhmut.

Wagner group claims city capture, but strategic significance questioned.

Heavy casualties reported in Bakhmut conflict, impacting both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that Bakhmut has been entirely destroyed but denies that Russia has taken control of the city.

Asked on Sunday whether Ukraine had control of the eastern Ukrainian city, Mr Zelenskyy said: 'It's a pity, it's a tragedy, but for today Bakhmut is only in our hearts.'

Mr Zelenskyy's staff later emphasised to journalists that he did not believe the city had fallen to Russia.

On Saturday, the leader of the Wagner Russian paramilitary group declared in a video that his soldiers had taken control of the entire city.

According to analysts, Bakhmut has little strategic relevance for Moscow, but its conquest is a symbolic win for Russia after the longest struggle of the Ukraine war thus far.

According to Western estimates, between 20,000 and 30,000 Russian troops were killed or injured in Bakhmut, but Ukraine's military also paid a high price.

Mr Zelenskyy was asked about Bakhmut at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, where he was involved in critical negotiations.

'You have to understand there is nothing' there, he said.

Almost no buildings remain in the city, and practically the entire population has left.

Mr. Zelenskyy has previously referred to the city as 'a fortress' of Ukrainian morale.

Ukraine hopes that the protracted war has depleted Russia's forces and resources.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, posing with some of his troops, announced on Saturday that his forces had taken control of the entire city.

'No-one can pedantically reproach us for the fact that at least some piece was not taken,' he said.

He had previously claimed that his soldiers had taken Bakhmut, or at least the majority of it, only for the struggle to continue.

Following Mr. Prigozhin's remarks, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated him.

The notion was challenged by Ukraine's deputy defence minister, who admitted the situation was 'critical.'