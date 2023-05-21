14 Year Old Girl Becomes The Luxury Brand Face

Kharwa was discovered in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman.

Hoffman created an Instagram account for Kharwa.

The video has gain over four lakh likes.

A 14year old girl whose name is Maleesha Kharwa has become the face of luxury beauty brand Forest Essentials’ The Yuvati collection.

3 The video has gain over four lakh likes. 3 Kharwa was discovered in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman. 3 Hoffman created an Instagram account for Kharwa.

Kharwa was discovered in 2020 by Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman while he was filming a music video in Mumbai. He is Impressed by her talent, Hoffman created an Instagram account for Kharwa and even started a GoFundMe page to support her. Today, Kharwa has gained a massive following on Instagram with over 250,000 followers.

In recent years, Kharwa's striking appearance and delightful personality have landed her several modeling opportunities, including her latest gig with Forest Essentials. In April, Forest Essentials shared a video on Instagram featuring Kharwa entering their store, where her campaign photos were on display. The brand expressed their joy in witnessing her excitement as she saw her dreams come to life. They captioned the clip with the message, 'Her face lit up with pure delight, to see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha's story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true. #BecauseYourDreamsMatter'.

The video has gained over four lakh likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “It's wonderful to watch her savor her success!!! Blessings and much more success in the future for her! ”. Another person said, “So happy to see this, and applause fr the brand in our country dusky girls were never considered to promote beauty brands, now the time has changed… she’s so beautiful”.



