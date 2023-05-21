A Flight Attendant Give Hilarious 'mime Dance' Safety Demonstration To Passengers

A flight is being praised by the flight passengers during a safety demonstration.

This week, passengers traveling from Newark to Tampa got more than they bargained for during their flight. An employee named Peter added an unexpected touch of drama by delivering the necessary information about emergency exits and procedures on the plane in his own distinctive style.

Instead of following the usual mundane routine, he decided to entertain the passengers with a series of theatrical gestures. He delighted them with a quick demonstration of the classic 'invisible wall' trick, adding some excitement to the safety instructions.

His lively performance continued as he demonstrated how to properly wear and inflate a lifejacket, and he even showed them how to use the safety whistle in an entertaining way. To wrap up his display, he playfully disappeared from view as if he had vanished into thin air.

Over 1.2 million people have seen the impressive mime performance since it was uploaded to TikTok by influencer Joey MacNeer, who captioned his post: 'Fly Jet Blue also give this guy a raise.'

One said: 'That’s the only way I’d be able to pay attention and remember the instructions'