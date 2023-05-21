A Rainbow Ghost Appear On Top Of Mountain

A hiker got shocked when he sees the 'ghost' on top of a mountain.

A hiker got shocked when he sees the ‘ghost’ on top of a mountain. The ghost figure appeared during the fog in China. The video shows that ‘ghost’ wrapped in a halo of rays streaming through the clouds like a circular rainbow.

It seems that the ghost figure is waving at the hiker with their left hand. However, after a while, the hiker realizes that his own senses are playing a trick on him, and the distant image is actually his own shadow.

This optical illusion is known as a 'brocken spectre,' which occurs when the sun shines from behind a person who is looking down into mist or fog. In this particular case, the man's shadow is projected onto the water droplets of the nebula, as reported by man.

The phenomenon was first documented in 1780 in the Harz Mountains of Germany. It was named after Brocken Peak, where it was initially observed by Johann Silberschlag, a German pastor and natural scientist who frequently visited the mountains. Since then, the term has been used in literature, including works by Charles Dickens and Lewis Carroll, where it serves as an omen.








