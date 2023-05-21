A Women Lost Her Friend Due To Her Strict Wedding Guest Rule

A women open-up about how the couple set the wedding guidelines.

A woman was open-up about how the couple set the wedding guidelines in the FAQs section of her wedding invitations which leaves people stunned.

Popular lifestyle influencer Cora Beilein recently explained how she made her stance on the question 'Can I bring a date?' very clear in her wedding invitation. She explicitly stated that there would be no plus-one option available for guests because she wanted to keep the wedding small and intimate.

Cora shared a screenshot of the guidelines on TikTok, where she informed her guests that if their partner was invited, their name would be specifically mentioned on both the Save the Date and formal invitation. However, not everyone was pleased with this rule.

Cora, who goes by the username @corabrei, revealed: 'Lost a 7+ year friendship over not inviting a bf I never met. Our wedding felt so special and intimate knowing everyone there. It's worth weeding people that aren't interested in being part of your life, out.'











