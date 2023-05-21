Adorable Pup Steals Spotlight In Hilarious Soccer Game Interruption!

Play

Soccer game in Chile interrupted by playful dog

Dog grabs hold of the ball, brings the game to a halt

Video goes viral on Reddit with 28,300 upvotes

A high-stakes soccer showdown between Curicó Unido and Palestino teams in La Cisterna, Chile, was unexpectedly disrupted by an adorable canine intruder.

The lively pup dashed onto the field, seizing the ball and triggering a moment of unexpected amusement.

Amidst astonished spectators, the stadium erupted with joyous applause and laughter as the furry daredevil clung onto the coveted soccer ball, momentarily overshadowing the intense match.

“Zero regrets. 100% doggo would do it again,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.

The video shows an unforgettable moment during a soccer game when a playful doggo dashes onto the field.

The dog followed the ball, ultimately grabbed it, and refused to let it go.

As the video progresses, a player lifts the dog and carries it off the pitch. Despite this, the dog holds on to the ball tightly.

Towards the end, the player handed the dog to a security guard, who took it off the field.

The video was initially posted on Twitter by TNT Sports Chile with the caption, “He wanted to take the ball home! A tender visitor slipped into the match between #CURvsPALxTNTSports. The judge had to stop the game, and the Palestinian players patiently removed the animal from the field.”

Within just a day of being posted on Reddit, a captivating video has garnered a staggering 28,300 upvotes and an abundance of engaging comments.

The clip captures the hilarious moment when a mischievous dog interrupts a soccer game, captivating viewers worldwide.

“I love how the security guard carries the dog, like the mischievous little child that he is,” expressed a Reddit user. Another added, “Honestly this dog looks just as happy being carried as it does biting the ball. Wins all around.” “And I’ll do it again,” wrote a third. A fourth commented, “Should have gotten to keep the ball!” A fifth remarked, “What a cutie!”







