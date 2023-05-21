Baffling Video: 'Typical Workday In Antarctica' Goes Viral As Real-Life Polar Express

Play

Viral video: Intense winds and door struggles in Antarctica

Tomasz Kurczaba's post gets 24M views as head of 47th Polish Antarctic Expedition

Mistaken for a train, compared to 'The Polar Express.'

A video showcasing a 'typical workday in Antarctica' has taken social media by storm.

3 Mistaken for a train, compared to 'The Polar Express.' 3 Viral video: Intense winds and door struggles in Antarctica 3 Tomasz Kurczaba's post gets 24M views as head of 47th Polish Antarctic Expedition

Shared on Instagram by Tomasz Kurczaba, head of the 47th Polish Antarctic Expedition, the clip captures the intense wind outside a room as a person in winter gear struggles to close the door.

The Instagram video, filmed on King George Island, depicts the person holding onto the door while being buffeted by the strong gusts, with objects inside the room also affected by the wild wind.

Since its upload a few weeks ago, the video has amassed over 24 million views, leaving viewers astonished and some initially mistaking it for a moving train. Internet users expressed their bewilderment and humour in the comments, with references to 'The Polar Express' and comparisons to a 'flying house.'

King George Island is known for its rapidly changing weather conditions, hosting year-round and summer-only research stations from several countries.