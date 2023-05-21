BTS's Picture From 'The Good, The Bad And The Ugly' Goes Viral

BTS picture from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" goes viral, mesmerizing fans.

Media buzzes as Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Eli Wallach's image surfaces.

Fans declare the trio as Western film legends, sharing the viral picture.

A recently surfaced behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the iconic Western film, 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,' is taking the internet by storm. This classic movie, widely regarded as one of the greatest Westerns ever made, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The viral image features the film's main stars, Clint Eastwood as the Good, Lee Van Cleef as the Bad, and Eli Wallach as the Ugly, in a candid moment on the movie set. Shared on Twitter by Figen @TheFigen_, the picture quickly garnered attention, with the caption simply stating, 'Legends.'

'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' is renowned for its timeless appeal, leaving a lasting impression on movie enthusiasts across generations. The film's sweeping cinematography, far ahead of its time, creates a mesmerizing visual experience. Additionally, Ennio Morricone's unforgettable theme has become a beloved tune, adorning countless mobile phones as ringtones.

As this BTS photo continues to circulate online, it serves as a poignant reminder of the film's enduring legacy and the indelible mark it has left on Western cinema.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, 'Sergio Leone’s best movie of the series, and perhaps the best western ever made. Three wonderful actors. Beautiful, haunting, music scores. ‘Blondie’, ‘Tuco’ and ‘Angel Eyes’. I watch it every time it comes on!'

Another user wrote, 'The best movie ever ??.'

A third person wrote, 'Blondie(the man with no name), Tuco, and Angel Eyes (Sentenza). They were all great, and the movie is superb. The incomparable Ennio Morricone’s incredible soundtrack is incredible. See it, if you haven’t and listen!'

A fourth user commented, 'When I last laid my eyes on them, one of them was lying in a grave (don’t know why) another was hanging above a grave ( again don’t know why) and third one was going into the sunset… Today all are sitting together ??????.'

Another wrote, 'Favourite way to spend a Saturday afternoon.'

As someone else said, 'I know you miss me ??.'

Another user wrote, 'Such a great film!!'